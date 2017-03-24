Community comes together to support Illinois girl with cancer

The Metro East community is coming together to support a 6-year-old girl with cancer.

Lydia Boyer is battling an aggressive form of tumor called Medulloblastoma. It’s a fast-growing type of brain cancer that has spread to her spine. Right now there is no known cure.

Lydia’s father, Josh Boyer is a youth pastor at Hope Christian Church in Columbia, Illinois. He said the family is trying to get Lydia into a clinical trial in California that could save her life. They need to raise money to cover an insurance gap.

Already, the community has raised about $50,000.

There are several small businesses raising money in the next couple of days, including Stubborn German Brewing Company in Waterloo. The restaurant is donating 50 percent of its proceeds Saturday, March 25.

You can donate to the Boyer family on GoFundMe.

Lydia also has a Facebook support page.

