Community helping family after Collinsville house fire

Community members are offering help to a metro-east family who lost everything in a house fire this week.

It happened Saturday on Forest Drive in Collinsville. Anthony Priest said he and a friend were working on a car in the garage when some gas spilled, and a light on the floor caught fire.

The fire spread quickly to the house, which was completely damaged.

Priest and his girlfriend rent the home with their three children.

Friends and strangers have started collecting donated items for the kids and money for the family online.

Green is a cancer survivor. Priest works two jobs and was trying to save money to buy a house. They did not have rental insurance.

