Community raising money for kids left without parents after apparent murder-suicide

Three young boys are left without a mother or a father, but the community stepping in to help. Police said 45-year-old Christopher Daly shot 41-year old Kenna Daly in her home on Cardinal Ridge Court Monday morning before turning the gun on himself. (Photo: Provided photo, Custom)

A Shrewsbury mother killed by her husband was laid to rest Friday.

Police said 45-year-old Christopher Daly shot 41-year old Kenna Daly in her home on Cardinal Ridge Court Monday morning before he turned the gun on himself.

Their three young boys are now left without a mother or a father, but the community is doing its part to help the children.

"She loved her life and she was a free spirit," family friend Shelley Duncan said of Kenna Daly.

Shelley Duncan talked 5 On Your Side on Facetime from the car on her way back from kenna's funeral.

"It was just such a tribute to Kena and her life," Duncan said.

When Duncan heard what had happened, she stepped in to fundraise on behalf of Kenna's children.

"And I think within the first day, it was like $38,000 and then the next day it was $48,000."

She created this GoFundMe account, but had no idea just how much support the page would garner.

Lynn Reckamp, another Family Friend said: "When I would go through and read the responses, there was so many people who had not met the family from St. Louis and they said that this story just touched their heart and they had to do something."

At just over $95,000, these funds will go toward helping these young men endure the unimaginable.

"We have had support on that page from so many strangers that just have heard of the family or know someone in it, and it's really touched their hearts," Duncan said.

(© 2017 KSDK)