MADISON CO., ILL. - This Edwardsville, Ill. community is rallying around a family of seven children after Thursday’s tragic events in Madison County, Ill.

The children lost everything when their home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon, Ill. caught fire Thursday morning. An adult man was found dead in the home, but officials have not identified him.

About 15 minutes after the fire, the 3-month-old was rescued from a vehicle that went in Silver Lake in Highland. The baby is expected to be released from a St. Louis hospital on Friday.

Several hours after the vehicle went into the lake, officials recovered a body who has been identified as Cristy Campbell, 23, who also lived at the home on Dogwood Lane. Her official cause of death is pending an autopsy.

While authorities have not yet linked the two incidents beyond Campbell’s identification that was found with the same address as the Glen Carbon home, the Sheriff does say that his department has received roughly 50 calls for service to the address since 2010 – ranging in 911 “hang-ups” to calls for domestic disturbances.

HOW TO HELP:

The Edwardsville community is hosting a donation drive to help the family. The Little Tigers Football group is teaming up with the Edwardsville Wrestling Club to collect clothes, shoes, toys and money for the seven kids.

You can drop off donations at the Tiger Country building behind Edwardsville High School from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 17.

For more information, visit www.littletigersfootball.com

