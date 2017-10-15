Community shows support for firefighter injured in Casino Queen robbery

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

A volunteer firefighter is making a slow recovery almost exactly a month after he was ambushed. He was working security at Casino Queen last month when police say armed robbers stole cash and shot him near his stomach.

Now, police say they’re doing everything they can to catch the suspects. And the victim's neighbors are doing everything they can to support him. Sunday, his fellow firefighters hosted a fundraiser for his family at the Smithton Fire Department.

The sights and sounds of a friendly barbeque were a welcome scene compared to the night that brought about the fundraiser. It’s the night New Athens Fire Chief David Owens got a terrifying phone call.

“Those are not the phone calls you want to get at 4 in the morning,” said Owens.

The phone call was about Larry Weber, a volunteer fire captain in New Athens, a member of the New Athens village board, the former mayor, and a fixture in his community.

“Larry does not meet a stranger wherever he goes,” said Owens.

So, news of Larry’s injuries were shocking to Owens and the rest of the firefighters who work with him.

“You just don't expect something like that to happen. And, something like that does happen, it hits close to home. And we're willing to help,” said Smithton Volunteer Fire Company President Joel Boeving.

Organizers of the event say the community is very supportive. But even for them, the turnout was extraordinary. Just an hour into the event the line was already out the door.

“He probably doesn't really expect this but everybody else, this is just second nature to do this for him,” said Owens.

Because, Larry’s friends say, he has a habit of being front and center any time anyone is in need of help.

“He is a person that is always willing to support his community,” said Boeving.

Sunday’s event was in Smithton, which is just a short distance from where Larry is a firefighter in New Athens. The two departments work closely together. All of the funds from the event go to help Larry and his family. Anyone who wants to help but was not able to attend can do so on Larry’s Go Fund Me page.

© 2017 KSDK-TV