Community spruces up school grounds in Ferguson

Kids work on sprucing up the front yard of Griffith Elementary School. (Photo: KSDK)

FERGUSON, MO. - The front yard is the first thing kids see when they get off the school bus each day. Ferguson council member Ella Jones noticed the front yard of Griffith Elementary School was looking rough.

"If you would have seen it before, you would have said oh wow they do need a facelift," Jones said.

She has a strong connection to the school.

"This school was a big part of my daughter's life and I want to give back to the community."

So Jones called for a community clean-up. She rounded up volunteers from area organizations and businesses, including the YMCA, Starbucks, and Home Depot. To beautify the front yard, crews from Home Depot removed some bushes and they created a couple of areas for plants. The store donated all the plants and provided the tools for Thursday's event.

"I think it's going to look pretty," kindergartner Kennedy Smith said.

Kids here are already proud of their school.





"I care about this school with all my heart," Smith said.

With a prettier landscape, Jones says, they'll feel even more proud.

"The greater message is that we care about our youth and we want them to be in an environment that's pleasing to them," Jones said. "This is something they can have for the rest of their life."

The event also teaches kids about the importance of helping others.

"It's just a true example of how a community can come together," principal Sean Joyce said.

