Community thanks police dog for his service

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

A K9 that served the Metro East for eight years received a final salute Wednesday.

Fellow officers, firefighters, family, friends, and strangers escorted Wood River K9 Degen on his final call this evening. They took him from the Wood River Police Department to the Hawthorne Animal Hospital in Glen Carbon where a veterinarian euthanized him.

Degen was fighting an aggressive form of cancer.

Along the 11 mile route -- some people held signs and thanked Degen for his service. His handler Michael Young says they were always by each other's side.

