Competition breaks a sweat to help fight human trafficking

ST. LOUIS - Athletes in St. Charles County worked up a sweat Saturday afternoon, but they also raised money for a good cause.

St. Peters Crossfit hosted a 'Fit for Freedom' competition, aiming to raise money to fight human trafficking. The competition was birthed in 2008 when St. Louis-based organization 'Crisis Aid International' met with law enforcement to bring more light to sex trafficking in St. Louis and around the country, St. Peters Crossfit's website said.

There were 22 teams present for the competition, and each paid $120 towards the cause.

A recent investigation by the Missouri Attorney General's Office found sex trafficking operations all over Missouri. In August, police raided more than a dozen locations in the Springfield area alone.

"We decided we wanted to do something to make a difference and help the organization crisis international.

"As the awareness grows- the facilities to take the rescued victims get more equipped and there become more spots."

Through the help of Crisis Aid International, over 120 girls in St. Louis have been given assistance to escape situations that could bring them into dangerous situations.

St. Peters Crossfit also plans to host a trivia night to further the cause at 7:30.

