Concealed carry permits drop due to new law

Applications for concealed carry permits have hit a three-year low in Missouri.

Experts say it's because of a new law passed last year that makes permits unnecessary in many places.

According to Highway Patrol data, fingerprint processing for applications hit a new low, just 1,600 in December.

Supporters of the law still encourage gun owners to get permits in case they travel.

Opponents of the law call it dangerous, and say it lowers gun ownership standards.

