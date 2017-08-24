Contest awards free restaurant space in Old North

KSDK (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Old North Provisions has been named winner of the "Fantasy Food Fare" competition that gave away free restaurant space in the Old North neighborhood.

Owner James Forbes, who also owns Good Life Growing urban farm, won a two-year, rent-free fully-equipped kitchen space at 2720 N. 14th St., across from Crown Candy Kitchen. Old North Provisions also won access to a business consultant and restaurant and a $2,500 grant, among other benefits. Equifax, Rise and the St. Louis Small Business Development Center sponsored the competition.

St. Louis Business News - St. Louis Business Journal St. Louis, MO News - View Daily Local Business News, Resources & more in St. Louis, Missouri.

"'Wow!' is all we can say at this time," according to a post on Good Life Growing's Facebook page. "Many thanks to all of you for supporting us since day one, we truly couldn't be here without you. Very specials thanks to the Old North community for believing in us! The grind continues for the GLG crew, there is no time to rest on our laurels, we have much work to do."

To have been eligible, contestants must have been in business for at least one year and be in good standing with all local, state and federal laws and licenses.nt Center sponsored the competition.

St. Louis Business Journal