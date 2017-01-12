STL contest open to run your own restaurant

Contest open to run your own restaurant (Photo: Contest open to run your own restaurant, KSDK)

ST LOUIS - If you have at least one year of experience, you have a shot at the dream of opening your own restaurant in St. Louis.

A new contest, titled Fantasy Food Fare, is offering up a location at 2720 North Street, across from Crown Candy Kitchen, in the city's Old North neighborhood. The winner will also get two years of rent payments and possible grants to pay employees.

All of the details can be found on the Fantasy Food Fare website. The deadline to enter an application is January 31.

A winner will be announced in April. The total package is worth about $100,000.

(© 2017 KSDK)