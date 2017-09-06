2017 LouFest 2-Day Pass Sweepstakes

How would you like a chance to win two 2-day general admission passes to LouFest this weekend at Forest Park?
Just fill out the entry form* below for a chance to win. But hurry! The sweepstakes ends at 2:59 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
To be eligible to win, you must be at least 18-years-old and live within 60 miles of 1000 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63101. The passes must be picked up by 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. The winner will be notified Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 via email. The total approximate retail value of the prize is $190.
*If you do not see the entry form, please refresh your browser or try another computer.
