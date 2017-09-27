KSDK
Close

2017 'Will & Grace' ticket giveaway

KSDK 3:18 PM. CDT September 27, 2017

Now is your chance to enter for a chance to win a trip for two to Los Angeles to see the Nov. 1 live taping of "Will & Grace," courtesy of Holiday Vacations.

You have until this Friday to enter by filling out the form below.* The winner will be randomly drawn on Monday, Oct. 9 and contacted via email the same day.

Good luck!

*If you cannot see the entry form, please refresh your browser.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories