KSDK
Close

KSDK's Send Your Favorite Cardinals Baseball Memory Photo Sweepstakes

Brandie Piper, KSDK 3:15 PM. CDT July 20, 2017

This year the St. Louis Cardinals are honoring Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog and reminiscing about Cardinals baseball in the 1980s.

In honor of Herzog, the Cardinals are offering up a baseball autographed by Herzog and fellow Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith to a lucky fan who enters our sweepstakes.

To enter the sweepstakes, just fill out the entry form below and upload a photo of your favorite Cardinals memory. One randomly-selected grand prize winner will receive the autographed baseball, 50 limited-edition baseball cards to share with friends and family, and eight #CardsRatPack campaign buttons.

Two runners-up will receive 25 limited-edition baseball cards and eight #CardsRatPack buttons.

But you better hurry! The sweepstakes ends tonight at 11:59 p.m.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories