Copper thieves destroy Metro East air conditioning units

Copper thieves made a mess in the Metro East and left a social club with a repair bill that could cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Early Tuesday morning members of the Wood River, Illinois Moose Lodge showed up to find all of the building's air conditioning units torn apart. The four units sit on the ground and were easy targets for the thieves who ripped off the covers and cut out as much copper as they could.

Lodge member Debbie Paynic was cleaning inside the building around 4:30 AM when she says she heard a noise from the back of the building.

“It sounded like metal on metal,” said Paynic. “I thought it was just the ice machine.”

Paynic didn't know it at the time, but she now believes she scared the thieves off when she emptied her mop bucket out the back door.

Now that she knows she was just mere feet from the thieves, Paynic says she’s a little on edge.

“I was up here and somebody was out back robbing. It scares me a little bit.”

Paynic says now she waits until the sun comes up before heading into work.

George Abel has a deep connection to the Moose Lodge. He’s been a member since 1985 and currently sits on the board of directors. He says learning of the crime hurt him on a personal level.

“We’re like family down here and it hurt every one of us when we came down here and saw what happened,” said Abel. “And now we’ve got to fix that problem.”

The lodge has a bar and a hall for public events, but neither side has a way to circulate air without the air conditioners. Despite the stuffy temperatures inside, all scheduled events are still going on as planned.

The repairs could cost the Moose Lodge as much as $25,000. Abel says members will likely have to hold a fundraiser to cover the cost.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3113.



(© 2017 KSDK)