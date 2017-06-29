Corpse flower to bloom at Missouri Botanical Garden

The eighth Amorphophallus titanum flowering to occur at the Garden in five years is expected to take place mid-July. (Photo: Missouri Botanical Garden, Custom)

ST. LOUIS – A rare stench will soon fill the air at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

The garden announced they are anxiously awaiting the blooming of Titan Arum, commonly known as a corpse flower, in July.

The flower is called a corpse flower because of the intense, foul odor it emitted during peak bloom which helps it attract pollinators.

Only a few of these plants exist in cultivation and they only bloom under the right conditions, according to the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Photos: "Jack" the Corpse Flower blooms

This will be the eighth flowering to occur at the garden since 2012.

You can visit the plant in the Linnean House conservatory from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. When the flower blooms, the botanical garden will stay open late to visitors can see, and smell, the flower in bloom.

TIMELAPSE: Titan Arum (Corpse Flower) in bloom

© 2017 KSDK-TV