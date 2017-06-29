Corpse flower to bloom at Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS – A rare stench will soon fill the air at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
The garden announced they are anxiously awaiting the blooming of Titan Arum, commonly known as a corpse flower, in July.
The flower is called a corpse flower because of the intense, foul odor it emitted during peak bloom which helps it attract pollinators.
Only a few of these plants exist in cultivation and they only bloom under the right conditions, according to the Missouri Botanical Garden.
This will be the eighth flowering to occur at the garden since 2012.
You can visit the plant in the Linnean House conservatory from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. When the flower blooms, the botanical garden will stay open late to visitors can see, and smell, the flower in bloom.
