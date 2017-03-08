Cortex officials expected to announce Microsoft as new tenant

Photo: JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will make a stop in St. Louis on Wednesday to make an announcement. While he hasn’t confirmed what the announcement is, it is expected to be an ‘exciting announcement affecting the future of innovation in St. Louis.’

According to the St. Louis Business Journal, Cortex officials are expected to officially announce Microsoft as a new tenant.

Gov. Greitens, St. Louis Mayor Slay and officials from Cortex and Wexford Science & Technology will be present for the announcement, which is expected at 11:30 a.m. This story will be update as more information becomes available.

Cortex is located near the Central West End.

Last October, KSDK's Pat McGonigle took a look inside Cortex and the future of St. Louis jobs.

