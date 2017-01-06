County libraries launch story time for kids with autism

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County libraries are changing the way they do story time to be more inclusive for children with autism.

They're launching a pilot program on Monday at two of the county's branches.

During this story time, children won't be expected to sit still. Instead they'll be given different toys and objects to play with. The lights will be dimmed and kids will get sound-canceling headphones.

The story time will launch on Monday, January 9 at the Weber Road branch in south county and the library's headquarters on Lindbergh across from the Plaza Frontenac.

More information is available on the library's website.