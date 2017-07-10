County police searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Police line (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - An early-morning robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store sparked an investigation by St. Louis County Police.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, police from the South County Precinct responded to the 6100 block of Lemay Ferry Road for a reported burglary. According to officials, a suspect entered the 7-Eleven and approached the cashier, displaying a knife. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was described as a white man in his early-30s with a slender build wearing a baseball hat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact St. Louis County Police at (636) 529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).

