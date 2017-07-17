Man beaten, robbed in Fox Park neighborhood

Surveillance video of a man being beaten in the Fox Park neighborhood. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man is recovering after being robbed and beaten outside of his Fox Park home over the weekend. It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of Nebraska, according to St. Louis police.

The entire beating was captured on surveillance video.

The victim Mark Zschiegner, 51, said he had just picked up his fiancée from work and had parked his car outside his home. Four young men got out of their car; at least two of them had guns. The suspects punched Zschiegner in the head and stole his wallet and keys.

“One guy said, ‘Yeah, this is going down.’ He puts a gun right in my face, and walks up to me, goes 'Boom!'” Zschiegner said.

They also took the purse of Zschiegner’s fiancée, but that was later recovered. Zschiegner suffered bruises to his face and back of his head, as well as cuts and scrapes on his legs. His fiancée was not injured.

Zschiegner said he did not get a good look at the suspects.

