Couple files civil rights lawsuit against St. Louis, 3 officers

Police downtown Sunday night (Photo: Smith, Jeanie, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A married documentary film team from Kansas City filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of St. Louis and three police officers Tuesday.

In the lawsuit, Drew and Jennifer Burbridge say they were two of the 123 people arrested downtown last Sunday. They say the three unidentified officers injured them at Washington and Tucker.

The Burbridge's say they were there filming the protest and the response. They accuse police of illegally arresting them, assaulting them, and spraying them with chemicals.

The mayor's office isn't commenting because she hasn't seen the lawsuit yet.

