Courthouse brawl spills onto downtown streets

Police gather at the scene of a courthouse brawl. (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - There was a large police presence in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon outside the civil courts building after a disturbance in the building moved out onto the street.

Officers were called to the intersection of Market and N. Tucker to respond to the courthouse fight. They took two suspects into custody.

A crowd gathered around the intersection and misinformation spread quickly online as the city nervously awaits a judgment in the Jason Stockley murder trial. The court has not announced when that judgment will come down, but activists are promising extensive protests if a ruling is not made soon.

