Crash injures family traveling on Illinois Route 4

Traffic backed up for miles after the inmates were captured (PHOTO: Nancy DeGennaro/USA TODAY NETWORK)

LEBANON, ILL. - A family was sent to the hospital following a car accident in the Metro East Saturday.

Around 5 p.m., one vehicle carrying a four-person family was driving on northbound Illinois Route 4 when a truck driving southbound broadsided the car at the intersection of Highway 50. Each of the four people in the first car was transported to an area hospital.

No word was given on the condition of the three people inside the truck.

Officials re-opened the roadways as of 7 p.m. Saturday. Police are investigating the incident.

© 2017 KSDK-TV