Crews on scene of a serious crash in Belleville, Ill.

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - Mascoutah Avenue at Fox Valley in Belleville, Illinois has been shut down following a crash with serious injuries, according to the Belleville Fire Department.

One patient extricated, in care of EMS. Crews picking up. — BFD PIO (@BFDPIO) March 10, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we get it.

© 2017 KSDK-TV