Creve Coeur ice rink put on hold after contentious meeting

Grating being done at Creve Coeur Memorial Park. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

CLAYTON, MO. - A controversial Creve Coeur construction project appears to have been put on ice Tuesday night.

The St. Louis County Council made a nonbinding vote to take a "time out" on the controversial Creve Coeur Ice Rink, meaning they are asking contractors to stop work on the site immediately.

After a Tuesday night meeting that was contentious at times and featured input from more than 100 people, the St. Louis County Council voted by a margin of 4-3 to issue a nonbinding halt to work on the site until they can get more information from the National Parks Service and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The county council will meet again Wednesday to try to get more clarity on the project, something that appears to have been lacking for some time.

As 5 On Your Side reported earlier this month, opponents of the ice rink claimed progress on the site started under false pretenses when trees were cleared from the proposed location.

The CEO of the St. Louis Partnership, which is spearheading the project, sent a letter to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in June proposing work at the site "for storm water management improvements" that would also improve "outdoor recreational requirements."

A few weeks later, the DNR approved the idea and that work soon began.

However, the letter also said, "the planned project would benefit the proposed ice center."

At Tuesday nights meeting, supporters of the project dressed in Blues gear while opponents wore green.

