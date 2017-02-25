Creve Coeur parishioners return to targeted church

(Photo: KSDK)

CREVE COEUR, MO. - Eight weeks after arson destroyed the altar of a Creve Coeur church, the St. Monica Catholic community is coming together in its newly refurbished sanctuary. Even though the repairs are not 100% complete, the church held its first mass since the destruction.



"Whoever the perpetrator was, committed a crime against everyone in this perish, says the pastor of St. Monica Catholic Church, Father Joseph Weber.

"It was just horrific that someone could do such a thing, " recalls Clare Martin, a parishioner at St. Monica.

On Saturday night, the parish is taking what was once a devastating scene and renewing it in to a place worship.



New hymnals were unveiled to replace the old ones that were damaged in the fire. And a temporary altar stands at the front of the pulpit.

"It hasn't stopped us from coming here to worship whether being in the gym or being in the parish,” says Lisa Altepeter, a long-time parishioner at St. Monica.

Father Joseph says that there are lessons to take away from even the most difficult experiences.



"I hope we can continue to grow as a deep community of faith, in trusting the Lord and allowing him to lead us, guide us and strengthen us, and allowing us in a very special way to keep on going so that we can continue,” says Father Weber.



Members of St. Monica say for them, this is a new beginning.

"I especially like the simplicity of the back wall with the cross on it," says Martin.

"It's made us a stronger community," adds Altapeter.

Father Weber says: "I think it's going to be a beautiful opportunity for all of us to renew ourselves."

