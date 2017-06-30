Creve Coeur PD investigating suspicious death

CREVE COEUR - The Creve Coeur Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.

Early Friday evening, Creve Coeur police were called out to Malcolm Terrace Park for reports of a decomposed body found in a heavily wooded area of the park. According to police, the body was discovered by someone walking in the area.

Authorities do not have a timeframe for how long the body had been there.

Both the Creve Coeur Police Department and the St. Louis County Medical Examiner are investigating.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

