Crews begin construction on I-44 bridge, city commuters affected

File photo (Photo: KaraGrubis, Custom)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Motorists who use I-44 to commute into the city should use caution as they enter or exit the city limits for the rest of the year.

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, MoDOT crews will close two westbound lanes on I-44 between Jamieson and Shrewsbury for restriping. Once crews complete restriping at 2 p.m., one lane on westbound I-44 between Jamieson and Shrewsbury will be closed around the clock and three lanes of traffic will shift onto the eastbound I-44 bridge.

Three narrowed lanes of traffic in each direction will remain on the eastbound I-44 bridge until December.

The traffic shift will allow crews to complete renovation work on the I-44 bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad at the St. Louis City limits.

© 2017 KSDK-TV