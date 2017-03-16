Crews pull baby from vehicle in Silver Lake, person of interest identified

Cristy L. Campbell, 32 | Contact Glen Carbon PD at 618-288-7226 or the Madison County Sheriff's Department 618-692-4433 with information

HIGHLAND, ILL. - Emergency crews are on scene in Highland, Ill. where a vehicle went off the road and into Silver Lake along Highway 143.

Crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m.

A baby was pulled out of the water, paramedics performed CPR and the infant was flown to a St. Louis hospital, according to Highland police. The baby’s condition is unknown.

The Madison County Coroner's office is investigating two inter-related incidents that involves the death of two Madison County residents. About 15 minutes before, a house fire broke out in Glen Carbon, Ill. where an adult was found dead.

The vehicle has been removed from the water and no other people were found to be inside.

Cristy Campbell, 32, has been named a person of interest, according to the Glen Carbon Police Department. Police say she may be possibly endangered.

Anyone with info should contact 618-288-7226 or 618-692-4433.

Search crews are on scene looking for other people that could have been inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story, 5 On Your Side has a crew on scene and will provide updates as we get them.

RAW: Interview with Highland Fire Chief about infant rescued from car in Silver Lake

© 2017 KSDK-TV