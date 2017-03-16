Crews pull baby from vehicle in Silver Lake

File photo. (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

HIGHLAND, ILL. - Emergency crews are on scene in Highland, Ill. where a vehicle went off the road and into Silver Lake along Highway 143.

A baby was pulled out of the water and transported to the hospital, according to Highland police. The baby’s condition is unknown.

Search crews are on scene looking for other people that could have been inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story.

