Crews replacing arch lighting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
One person killed in I-270 crash
-
Obamas prepare to move out of White House
-
Fiery crash on I-270
-
Spa Winghaven suddenly closes its doors
-
Mother from St. Peters killed in shooting
-
You could get up to $70 for buying milk
-
Chesterfield Mall loses two more stores
-
One person killed in Interstate-270 crash
-
Watch: Full interview with Gov. Eric Greitens
-
Giant Gator caught on camera in Florida
More Stories
-
15-year-old girl killed by two masked gunmen in…Jan 17, 2017, 8:07 p.m.
-
Greitens calls for limits on unions, lawsuits in…Jan 17, 2017, 7:47 p.m.
-
All lanes of SB I-270 reopened after fatal accident,…Jan 17, 2017, 9:27 a.m.