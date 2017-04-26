Crews respond to explosion in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis fire crews are responding to an explosion in north St. Louis.
Crews were called to the 8600 Block of Oriole around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. One structure is destroyed and adjacent structures have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported, according to the fire department.
Battalion 6, "one structure completely destroyed, checking adjacent structures for #naturalgas levels." Adjacent structures evacuated. https://t.co/BR6qelAmax— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 26, 2017
8600blk of Oriole - Building explosion; vacant structure. Collapse Rescue Task Force Responding. @LacledeGas requested. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/NC4ZpBz1iu— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 26, 2017
Laclede Gas has been requested to the scene.
No other information has been made available.
