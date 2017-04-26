KSDK
Crews respond to explosion in north St. Louis

KSDK 10:22 AM. CDT April 26, 2017

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis fire crews are responding to an explosion in north St. Louis.

Crews were called to the 8600 Block of Oriole around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. One structure is destroyed and adjacent structures have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported, according to the fire department.

Laclede Gas has been requested to the scene.


No other information has been made available.
 

