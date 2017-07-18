Crews respond to Fed Ex truck fire in Des Peres

Photo: West County EMS & Fire

DES PERES, MO. - Fire crews responded to a Fed Ex truck fire along westbound 40 and Interstate 64 near BallasTuesday morning.

The driver made it out of the vehicle and was not injured, however officials say the truck was carrying packages at the time of the fire.

No other details have been released.

PHOTO: Additional photos from earlier commercial vehicle fire on WB 40/64 near Ballas. pic.twitter.com/2aOutatIXO — West County EMS&Fire (@WESTCOUNTYFIRE) July 18, 2017

