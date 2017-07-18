KSDK
Close
Weather Alert 39 weather alerts
Close

Crews respond to Fed Ex truck fire in Des Peres

KSDK 12:05 PM. CDT July 18, 2017

DES PERES, MO. - Fire crews responded to a Fed Ex truck fire along westbound 40 and Interstate 64 near BallasTuesday morning.

The driver made it out of the vehicle and was not injured, however officials say the truck was carrying packages at the time of the fire.

No other details have been released.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories