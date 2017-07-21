Crews work to repair water main break downtown

ST. LOUIS – Crews are on the scene of a 36-inch water main break near 13th street and Convention Plaza in downtown St. Louis.

The break occurred early Friday morning. Water is flowing down the street onto Tucker Boulevard, which could cause traffic delays during the morning rush hour. All roads are still open at this time.

Water crews say this is a major water main for downtown St. Louis. Residents and businesses downtown may see decreased water presser while crews work to fix the break.

Crews are digging about 2 blocks away to try and shut off water main break at Convention and Tucker. #TISL @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/WjcMJ1KxCO — Ryan Dean (@RyanDeanKSDK) July 21, 2017

The St. Patrick Center downtown will be closed on Friday due to the water main break. The center is accepting donations of sandwiches and water for homeless clients. Donations can be dropped off at the backdoor on Hadley.

Facebook Live: Large water main break in downtown St. Louis

