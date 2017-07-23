Crews work to restore power following overnight storms

File photo. (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - An area of severe storms feeding of the hot humid conditions brought strong winds and hail from Kansas into Illinois from late Saturday into very early Sunday morning. Winds clocked at over 70 mph in some places knocked over trees and downed power lines. As of 11 a.m. Ameren's website is reporting more than 33,000 customers in Missouri and 24,000 customers in Illinois.

With the widespread damage, power crews may have to clear tree debris before working to restore power. Power restoration will likely take some time leaving many to endure another hot humid day with triple digit heat indices without air conditioning.

In St. Charles County, emergency crews responded to three people trapped after winds rolled the camper they were in. Two other campers were moved off their bases. The people were able to get out with minor injuries at the 370 Lakeside Park.

Sunday night, a cold front will move through St. Louis. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm as the front approaches, but widespread wet weather is not expected.

