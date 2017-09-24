Crowd camps outside justice center awaiting release of protesters arrested Saturday

People camped outside the Justice Center in Clayton overnight awaiting the release of people arrested during Saturday's protest at the Galleria. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

CLAYTON, MO. - Frustration.

That summed up the feeling of the waiting crowd outside the county jail, some of them even camped out looking to bail out friends or family members arrested during Saturday's protest at the Galleria.

“We have a deep, systemic, historical problem of racism in this country,” Peter Theodore said Sunday.

Theodore waited for his son all night Saturday and into Sunday outside the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton.

“They’re still locked down, there’s no information on bail or when we can get him out.”

He said he was upset because police arrested his son Saturday at the Galleria, and he’s having a hard time getting information.

Theodore said his son was a peaceful protester.

The St. Louis County Police Department tweeted that police gave dispersal orders, and some refused.





Dispersal orders given loud and clear after destructive actions at the Galleria. Arrests appear to be imminent. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 23, 2017

The tweets go on to say some arrests were made because no one has the right to destroy the property of others and remain on private property.





No one has the right to destroy the property of others and remain on private property after being asked to leave. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 23, 2017

Seven people were charged by the county prosecutors office, following Saturday's protest. Those charges range from resisting or interfering with arrest, rioting, and, in one case, assault against a police officer.

Fifteen other people have been released from jail, but are not facing charges according to the prosecutor's office.

Susan Block — a retired judge and lawyer — tried to get into the Justice Center Saturday night to check on friends arrested in the protest but was surprised at what she saw.

“When I went to open the door to normally enter the justice center, it was chained," she said. "Seeing those chains had a tremendous effect on me. It was very disturbing.”

She didn't claim to have all the answers, but she said there has to be more dialogue.

“I don’t see the leadership really, coming forth with a regional press conference," she said. "I mean their big question is, 'What’s your end game? What do you want?' And that’s not what the protest movement seems to be about.”

She said she hopes people will assess the problem and find a solution.

“It’s not a simple problem, so it requires the best and the brightest. And we have them in our community, we just have to get them together to sit down and say, not so much how can we stop this, but how can we allow it and still, with considerations for safety in our community.”

