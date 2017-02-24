Cyclist struck, killed on Riverview Drive in N STL

ST. LOUIS - A large police force was on the scene of a fatal crash that killed a cyclist Friday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened on the 106000 block of Riverview Drive. The 50-year-old man was riding a bicycle when he was struck.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said all vehicles involved in the crash remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

