Cyclist struck, killed on Riverview Drive in N STL

Police are on the scene, of a deadly accident involving a cyclist. This is a view from above the 10-thousand block of Riverview in St. Louis.

Sam Clancy, KSDK 8:21 PM. CST February 24, 2017

ST. LOUIS - A large police force was on the scene of a fatal crash that killed a cyclist Friday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened on the 106000 block of Riverview Drive. The 50-year-old man was riding a bicycle when he was struck.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said all vehicles involved in the crash remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

