Dangerous heat to settle across the bi-state this week

ST. LOUIS - Dangerously hot weather will take hold of the bi-state region and much of the Midwest this week, with temperatures soaring into the triple digits by Wednesday.

With little to no rain in the forecast for the next 7 days, there won't be much relief from the heat as upper level high pressure is stubborn to move.

High temperatures are forecast to be 100° or warmer on Wednesday and beyond, and with a moist air mass sticking around, dew points will climb to near or above 70°. Those two variables combined will give us heat index values between 105° and 113° each day through the weekend.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for much of the bi-state area, and will likely be upgraded to a warning in the next day or so.

Conditions will be extremely dangerous to sensitive groups, the elderly, pets, and those without adequate cooling.

Try to limit exercise to dawn or dusk, outside the peak heating of the day, and make sure to stay very hydrated throughout the day if you have to be outside for a prolonged period of time.

Remember to bring pets inside or have them in a shaded area with plenty of cold water to drink, and to check on elderly neighbors from time to time.

Make sure to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Heat exhaustion symptoms:

Cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat

Heavy sweating

Faintness

Dizziness

Fatigue

Weak, rapid pulse

Low blood pressure upon standing

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Headache

Heat stroke:

Throbbing headache

Dizziness and light-headedness

lack of sweating despite the heat

red, hot, dry skin

muscle weakness or cramps

nausea and vomiting

rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak

rapid, shallow breathing

behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

seizures

unconsciousness

