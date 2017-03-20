DCFS ordered father of seven found dead in house fire to stay away from children

Five on your side learned Monday the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had an open case involving Justin Campbell. The father of seven was found dead inside a burning Glen Carbon home on March 16th. Officials say Campbell shouldn’t have been in the home because he was ordered not to have contact with his children.

The case dates back to 2014 when two of Campbell’s sons claimed their father pinched, punched and choked them. A spokesperson said the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigated the claim and found evidence of the abuse.

Although Campbell was reportedly not living in the home in 2014, he was ordered to stay away from the children. That order was still in effect last Thursday when Campbell was found shot to death inside the family's home.

DCFS says both Justin and Cristy Campbell were in violation of the order.

Madison County sheriff John Lakin told reporters last week there were roughly 50 911 calls from the home since the Campbells moved there in 2010. Some of those calls were related to domestic abuse.

The question for some: Did DCFS know Campbell was still in contact with his children?

According to the spokesperson, DCFS can only get involved if mandatory reporters contact the department to investigate. Currently, the department's only case involving the Campbells is the one from 2014.

The Campbell's home is within the Glen Carbon city limits. Five on Your Side reached out to Glen Carbon Police to ask if investigators had contacted DCFS outside the 2014 case. So far the police department hasn't responded.

