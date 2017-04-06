De Soto residents concerned about flooding

De Soto residents kept an eye on Joachim Creek as heavy rain fell overnight.

DE SOTO, MO. - Quick and heavy rainfall causes Joachim Creek to flood nearby homes. Most recently, it happened last summer. Neighbors are concerned it could happen again.

"It is a concern to the neighborhood," resident Bryan Humphrey said. "How deep is it going to get and what kind of damage is it going to do?"

During overnight rainfall Wednesday into Thursday, several residents stayed up to watch the water levels rise and fall.

"I sat in the park for over an hour last night with the chief of police and he was keeping an eye on the creek at the time," said Clay Henry, a newly elected city council member who is also a business owner.

In the morning, the community was relieved.

"Extremely relieved," Henry said.

That is, for now. There's still concern for future flash flooding. Five On Your Side went to City Hall to get answers.

"The people in the flood-prone area get a little anxious as they should, quite frankly," city manager David Dews said.

Dews says they're working to start a study of the flood-prone area with the Army Corps of Engineers.

"That has been held up a little bit," he said. "They've asked for funds to do the study but it's tied up in the federal budgeting process."

Meanwhile, there's another group working on solutions, too. It's called the Citizens' Committee for Flood Relief.

"They've done a terrific job quite frankly getting all individuals aware of the situation," Dews said.

Dews says Missouri legislators are looking into the flooding problem. There's also a push to create a joint task force that would establish an early warning system to alert people to evacuate during a flash flood event.

