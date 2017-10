Police near the scene of a fatal fall near the Ballpark Hilton Monday night. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

St. Louis police are investigating a death at a downtown St. Louis hotel.

police said someone fell from the Hilton at the Ballpark just after 7 p.m. Monday. It's still not clear if the death was accidental or a suicide.

No word yet on the victim's identity. The investigation is ongoing.

