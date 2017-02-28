Deadly tornado touches down in Perryville, MO

(Photo: Thinkstock / Getty Images, Custom)

Cars were thrown from Interstate 55 and deaths were reported after a tornado touched down in Perryville, Missouri, Tuesday night.

According to the National Weather service, the tornado was reported by emergency management crews in Perryville, Missouri, at around 8:10 p.m. The emergency manager reported cars thrown off I-55 near mile marker 133.

The report on the NWS website said considerable damage and deaths were reported in the area.

A spokesperson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the highway was closed in both directions due to the damage.

The Perry County fire chief said some houses were completely collapsed by the storm.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

