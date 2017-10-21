Demonstrators take to The Galleria in continued protest against Stockley ruling

(Photo: Bob Droste / KSDK)

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO. - A day full of protests around downtown St. Louis and Brentwood came to a head Saturday evening when protesters clashed with police at the Saint Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights.

The demonstrators, who continued their voice in decrying the not-guilty verdict of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley last month, met at The Galleria around 6:30 p.m. to walk among the shoppers. As the crowd size grew, officers were reportedly seen standing guard at the demonstration.

Earlier Saturday, demonstrators marched through downtown St. Louis near The Dome at America's Center. During their march, the group inside The Dome, a high school band competition, invited the protesters inside for a peaceful demonstration.

Police confirmed no arrests were made.

This is a developing story.

© 2017 KSDK-TV