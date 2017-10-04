Deputies investigating after suspicious item found in middle school bathroom

Police at Wirth-Parks Middle School in St. Clair County after a janitor reported an item that he thought was fetal human remains in a school bathroom. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

The St. Clair County Coroner and Sheriff's Department are investigating after a suspicious item was found in a bathroom at Wirth-Parks Middle School in St. Clair County, Illinois, Wednesday night.

Capt. Bruce Fleshren with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said they were called to the school after a custodian found what he believed to be fetal remains inside a toilet while cleaning the women's bathroom. Fleshren said the item was being investigated but said they have not been able to identify whether or not it is human remains of any kind.

He said the item will be examined by the coroner either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, and the sheriff's department will go forward from there. Until they can make the determination, they are handling the investigation as if it is human remains.

"If they are human remains, then obviously we may have a young girl that's scared or may be in need of medical treatment, and we're certainly going to make every effort to find her," he said. "At this point, I don't think that's going to be needed, but I can't say that for sure."

The investigation is ongoing.

