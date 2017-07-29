Dexter Fowler meets, greets Cardinals fans

Dexter Fowler jersey. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler may be unable to play ball while he sits on the disabled list, but he still spent the day with some Cardinals after all.

Early Saturday morning, Fowler tweeted, "Where's the best place to hide autographed team gear in [St. Louis]? How about a locker room? Think you got it?"

His tweet-of-a-clue led fans to west St. Louis County; specifically, the Lids store in West County Center. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Fowler met with fans to meet, greet and sign memorabilia, and people were ecstatic for the opportunity.

"Thank you [Dexter] for the autograph, pictures, and for being so kind," said Twitter user @BaileyOwne15. "Thank you for being okay with me freaking out!"

"Thanks to [Dexter] for being so kind! Made my boy's day!" said Twitter user @MardyLeathers.

Fowler was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left wrist strain.

@DexterFowler is currently at Lids Locker Room at West County Mall giving away autographed items to those who won scavenger hunt pic.twitter.com/Y60om9V9e2 — Josh Helmuth (@Jhelmuth) July 29, 2017

