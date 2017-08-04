Diapers included in Missouri tax-free weekend

File photo of diapers. (Getty ThinkStock)

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s Back-To-School tax-free weekend is officially underway, and many might be surprised to learn of one item on the tax-exempt list.

Diapers (cloth and disposable) are included on this year’s list of clothing items for the sales tax holiday, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Missouri’s tax-free weekend began Friday, August 4 at 12:01 a.m. and will end at midnight on Sunday, August 7. Before you head out the door to do your shopping, make sure your city is participating in the event.

