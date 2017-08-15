Recall (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Dierbergs has issued a recall on scampi butter and cabernet grille butter in all 25 of its stores due to the presence of undeclared fish.

People who have allergies to fish, lobster, crab, shrimp, soy, or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the products.

Dierbergs says all packages have been removed from store shelves.

No illnesses have been reported.

Dierbergs Markets is asking consumers who have packages of the product to return them unopened to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers can contact Dierbergs at 636-532-8884.

The two products are: scampi butter 3-ounce, undeclared fish (bonito, cod), undeclared lobster, crab and shrimp with sell by dates Aug. 16, 2017, Sept. 6, 2017, and Oct. 9, 2017 along with cabernet grille butter 3-ounce with sell by dates, Aug. 19, 2017, Sept. 10, 2017, and Nov. 3, 2017.

