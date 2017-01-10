Dismembered body found in Franklin County

Police (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after Missouri Department of Conservation officers found human remains Tuesday afternoon.

Conservation officers made the discovery around noon at the Chouteau Claim access, near the confluence of the Meramec and Bourbeuse Rivers.

They said what appears to be a dismembered body was in a burn pile about 15 feet into the woods.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is checking missing person reports for the surrounding areas, and will send the remains to the medical examiner's office for further review.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.