First responders on the scene of a crash involving a bus Tuesday morning. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

MASCOUTAH, ILL. - A school bus driver, who was distracted by students, caused a crash in Mascoutah, Illinois, police said.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, a school bus driver was going eastbound on 161. The driver swerved into the westbound lane and side-swiped a box truck, according to Illinois State Trooper Calvin Dye, Jr.

“There was nothing else he could have do to protect himself. He did everything right. Unfortunately, he was side-swiped,” Dye said of the truck driver.

The box truck driver, a 47-year-old man, was flown to the hospital. He had surgery, and is expected to survive.

Mascoutah School District Superintendent Craig Fiegel said there were 23 middle school student on board at the time of the accident. Ten students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, as a precaution.

School officials said they reviewed surveillance video from the bus. It shows, just prior to the accident, students were arguing, but there was no physical fight.

“When he heard voices raised, he was concerned, are they going to get up, what's going to happen, as you always are. He was on alert and then got distracted,” Fiegel said.

It's not clear whether the bus driver could face any charges at this point. The superintendent said the bus driver, a man in his 70s, was distraught, and will not drive the rest of the week. He will be tested for drugs and alcohol, which is standard procedure after an accident.

© 2017 KSDK-TV