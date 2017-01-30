Ditched mail found inside abandoned building

The mail was found ditched inside an abandoned building in north St. Louis. (Image: KSDK) (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A pile of what looked to be undelivered mail was found inside an abandoned building in north St. Louis Monday.

Someone spotted the mail through a broken window and contacted 5 on Your Side. We contacted the United States Postal Service to let them know of the discovery.

Postal workers collected the abandoned mail and said they will attempt to determine where it came from, and who it belongs to.

The Postal Service is now sending out a team to investigate.

